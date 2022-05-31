Hunter Valley News
Outgoing Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce called on newly elected Hunter MP Dan Repacholi to deliver election commitments

MP
By Mathew Perry
May 31 2022 - 5:27am
Outgoing Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has called on the newly elected Labor government to honour election commitments the Coalition made to the Hunter region.

Mathew Perry

Journalist

Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.

