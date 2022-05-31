Former Scone Thoroughbred Cade Cust has earned his first trophy in England after winning the Challenge Cup final with the Wigan Warriors on Saturday, May 28.
Wigan narrowly defeated the Huddersfield Giants by 16-14 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to secure the club's 20th Challenge Cup trophy, the most of any team in the competition's 121 year history.
Advertisement
The Challenge Cup is an annual knockout rugby league tournament organised by the Rugby Football League featuring professional, semi-professional and amateur clubs from all divisions in the UK.
The 2022 edition of the tournament featured 63 teams, with professional clubs from the top division Super League entering in the sixth round.
Cust joined the Warriors in November 2021 after making the decision to leave the Manly Sea Eagles after the end of the NRL season.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.