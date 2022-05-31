Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Emergency services rescued a woman from a car struck by a falling tree in John Street in Singleton

MP
By Mathew Perry
Updated May 31 2022 - 3:27am, first published 3:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RESCUE: A Fire and Rescue NSW crew assisted in the rescue of a woman trapped in her car by a fallen tree in Singleton on Monday, May 30. Picture: Supplied

Emergency services have helped to rescue a driver trapped in car after it was struck by a falling tree in Singleton during wild weather on Monday, May 30.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MP

Mathew Perry

Journalist

Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.