Emergency services have helped to rescue a driver trapped in car after it was struck by a falling tree in Singleton during wild weather on Monday, May 30.
A Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) rescue pumper from Singleton Fire Station joined police, NSW Ambulance Rescue and State Emergency Service personnel at the scene in John Street at around 5.15pm on Monday and found the woman pinned in the car by the large tree.
FRNSW said the woman had suffered a sore shoulder and cuts in the incident. Emergency crews used a chainsaw to remove parts of the tree to reach and free the driver, who was later transported to hospital for treatment to her injuries.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
