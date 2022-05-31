Outgoing Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has called on the newly elected Labor government to honour election commitments the Coalition made to the Hunter region.
Mr Joyce said hundreds of millions of dollars in investments made by the former government are at risk for projects including the Muswellbrook Bypass, Hunter Regional Livestock Exchange and Mandalong Road as well as a plan to make the Port of Newcastle 'hydrogen ready'.
Mr Joyce said the newly elected member for Hunter, Daniel Repacholi, must ensure the Labor Party delivers on these commitments.
"This money is locked in through the budget, only the Labor Party can cancel it now," Mr Joyce said.
"The budget commits to the Muswellbrook Bypass. Will the Labor Party honour this commitment?"
"These investments will strengthen the industries that drive our economy and underpin our standard of living. Without them, our ability to pay for the essential services all Australians rely on becomes much harder."
Mr Joyce repeated comments made by the Coalition during the election campaign that Labor's policy to tighten the existing 'safeguard mechanism', which will require large industrial polluters to keep their emissions below historical levels known as a baseline, would amount to a new 'carbon tax'.
"Labor's biggest commitment to the Hunter so far is their commitment to a new carbon tax on 15 businesses in the region," he said.
"This will stifle these businesses, impacting their ability to grow and earn the export dollars that will continue to make our nation as strong as possible as quickly as possible."
Mr Joyce challenged the next Energy Minister to confirm businesses in the Hunter region would not be adversely affected by the safeguard mechanism policy.
In response, Mr Repacholi told the Hunter Valley News that Labor would deliver on its own commitments made to the Hunter.
"Labor made plenty of great election commitments across the Hunter, including establishing a permanent dredge for the Swansea Channel, extending the Mines Grouting Fund, upgrading Mandalong Road and building the first stage of High Speed Rail from Newcastle to Sydney," Mr Repacholi said.
"Barnaby Joyce might want to keep picking fights, but I'm focused on delivering the projects that matter across the Hunter, including those already underway."
Mr Joyce's comments came prior to a leadership spill held by the Nationals party room on Monday, May 30, in which he was successfully challenged by Maranoa MP David Littleproud.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
