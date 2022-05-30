Police are urging snow chasers to be prepared before making the trek up to Barrington Tops ahead of possible snow and strong winds forecast for the popular park for the next three days.
Chief Inspector Guy Guiana from the Hunter Valley Police District said that access to the Barrington Tops requires a steady approach at the best of times, and only becomes more challenging in the snow.
Advertisement
"While access to the Barrington Tops from Scone is currently available, the unsealed road section is steep, narrow and winding, and ice and snow can make driving here extremely dangerous, even for 4WDs," he said.
"The road is not designed for large amounts of traffic, even at the best of times.
"With strong winds, there is also potential for trees and branches to fall, posing a direct risk to visitors, and possibly blocking access into and out of the area."
Currently, main access to the Barrington Tops Plateau is from the western side via Scone and Moonan Flat after a section of the main access road on the eastern side, from Gloucester, was damaged in the severe rain event in March 2021.
Barrington Tops Forest Road was deemed to be too "unstable" for vehicle access between the Cobark Lookout and Honeysuckle picnic area (on the Gloucester side).
A NSW Forestry Corporation road built 50 years ago, Barrington Tops Forest Road was never intended for public use but over time has become a main access road to the plateau.
The road is currently maintained as a "community service obligation" by the forestry corporation, which is footing the $2 million repair bill.
Barrington Tops Forest Road is expected to remain closed until at least June 2022 while repairs are carried out.
Access to the plateau is currently via Barrington Tops Forest Road on the Scone side.
With possible snow flurries - the first of the season - predicted for Barrington Tops on Monday and Tuesday, police are issuing a safety warning to the community.
Chief Inspector Guiana said it was vital that visitors planning a trip to the Barrington Tops this week and throughout winter were prepared for rapidly changing extreme weather including rain or snow, strong winds and sub-zero temperatures and road closures at short notice.
"During extreme weather, the status of roads on Barrington Tops can change at short notice, including during your visit," he said.
"This could prevent access to or from snow covered areas and visitors may either have to turn back after long periods of travel, or even become stuck in sub-zero temperatures.
"Mobile phone reception on Barrington Tops is very limited so always check road closures and conditions before you leave Scone.
"If you get stuck or are involved in an accident, help may be several hours away. Always pack additional warm clothing and extra food and water and tell someone where you are going and when you'll be back."
Advertisement
For up to date information about road conditions in the Barrington Tops contact the Visitor Information Centre at Scone on (02) 6545 1526 or Gloucester on 1800 802 692, National parks and Wildlife Service's website for closure alerts or the Barrington Tops Snow Chasers Facebook group.
Ellie-Marie Watts is a journalist for the Port Stephens Examiner and a number of other a lower and upper Hunter community newspapers such as the Dungog Chronicle, Hunter Valley News and Singleton Argus. Ellie-Marie covers all aspects of community journalism, from news, event coverage, sport, features and photography.
Ellie-Marie Watts is a journalist for the Port Stephens Examiner and a number of other a lower and upper Hunter community newspapers such as the Dungog Chronicle, Hunter Valley News and Singleton Argus. Ellie-Marie covers all aspects of community journalism, from news, event coverage, sport, features and photography.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.