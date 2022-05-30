Hunter Valley News
Police issue safety warning ahead of possible snow at Barrington Tops

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated May 30 2022 - 1:09am, first published 1:00am
CHILLY: Polblue campground and picnic area in the Barrington Tops following a heavy dumping of snow, 5cm to 10cm, in July 2021. Pictures: Ellie-Marie Watts

Police are urging snow chasers to be prepared before making the trek up to Barrington Tops ahead of possible snow and strong winds forecast for the popular park for the next three days.

