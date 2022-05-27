St Jospeh's High School, Aberdeen and Neil Nelson, Singleton continued on their successful partnership at this year's Wingham Beef Week exhibiting the grand champion led steer that went on to win the the overall reserve champions carcase.
Beef week returned to a full program of events this year after the COVID-19 restrictions led to the cancellation of the 2020 event and a carcase only competition in 2021.
This meant St Joseph's exhibited back to back grand champion led steers at the event having won the broad ribbon in 2019.
Their entry this year was bred by Mr Nelson, a Limousin x Angus steer that won the middleweight championship before going onto to take out the grand championship ribbon under judge Chris Knox.
What was particularly pleasing for the St Joseph's team led by their agriculture teacher Lisa Bright was the fact the 508kg steer would win the reserve middleweight champion carcase then the overall reserve champion carcase of the competition with a score of 92.60 points.
The steer scored perfect points for market specifications and saleable meat yield and 62.6 for MSA Index.
Scone Grammar student Clayton Porter also had a successful showing, taking out the prestigious grand champion parader.
The grand champion carcase was a Silver Angus, unplaced on the hoof, exhibited by St Mary's College, Gunnedah, Heath Birchall and Wallawong Premium Beef. This steer with a liveweight of 447kg won his class with a score of 93.67 taking out the middleweight carcase championship and the grand champion ribbon.
The steer's success was due to his higher MSA Index of 64.67 and EQ of 39.67 when compared to the reserve carcase.
Calrossy Anglican School, Tamworth, Limousin entry in class 1.3 scored 90.70.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
