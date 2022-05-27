NSW Police have charged two teenagers in connection to an alleged armed robbery at a service station near Singleton.
At approximately 1.30am on Thursday, May 26, police said a 25-year-old man was working inside a service station on Bridgman Road, Dunolly, near Singleton, when a woman entered the store.
Police will allege in court that as the woman was exiting, a man armed with a knife entered the store and threatened the attendant, demanding cash and e-cigarettes, before the pair fled on foot together towards the New England Highway.
Officers from Hunter Valley Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation and following inquiries, detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Wakehurst Crescent, Singleton Heights, shortly before 3pm on Thursday.
NSW Police said a 14-year-old girl was arrested inside the home while a 16-year-old boy was located and arrested from inside a roof cavity.
Both teenagers were taken to Singleton Police Station, where the teenage boy was charged with robbery armed with an offensive weapon, and two counts of goods in custody.
The boy was refused bail to appear at a children's court later on Friday, May 27.
The teenage girl was charged with 'robbery armed with offensive weapon principal 2nd degree serious indictable offence', and 'dishonestly obtain property by deception'.
The girl was granted conditional bail to appear at a children's court on Thursday, June 30 2022.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
