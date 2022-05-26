Anyone driving past the Bunnan Memorial Hall on Saturday, May 21, would have thought there was a party going on - and they were right!
Around a hundred locals and a few 'ring ins' from across the Upper Hunter Shire stepped inside the quaint country hall decorated with fairy lights and softly glowing candles for a warm and welcoming night of bush poetry, ballads and some top notch country cooking.
Catering queen and Bunnan Memorial Hall committee member Pauline Pike said she was thrilled with the turn out for the event, the third of six Upper Hunter Hall Crawls coordinated by the Upper Hunter Shire Council.
"We had plenty of mouths to feed, but we are used to doing that," Ms Pike said.
"It's just nice to see everyone in the hall again, catching up like we did in the good old days."
The top billing for the evening was 'master' bush poet Tim McLoughlin and Sally Mitchell from Moonan who had the crowd in the palm of their hands delivering quip after quip with a mix of familiar Aussie poems and hilarious originals.
Country musician Jason Carruthers belted out a few cracking ballads in between the poetry that had everyone tapping their toes and singing along.
Upper Hunter Shire Council community services officer Tash Taaffe said the Hall Crawl series was originally meant to be hosted following the drought and bushfires in 2020.
"The idea for the events was hatched during the drought and bushfires as a reason for farmers and fireys to come together, relax and unwind, but then COVID hit and we couldn't host any of them," Ms Taaffe said.
"It's just so good to be able to bring events like this to some of our more remote country towns who often feel like they miss out."
The next Upper Hunter Hall Crawl will be an 'Opera and High Tea' event to be held at Moonan Hall on Saturday, June 25.
Ms Taaffe said tickets for the event will be available through Upper Hunter Shire Council in the coming weeks.
