Former Scone Thoroughbred Lachlan Walmsley scores hat-trick for Halifax in 40-12 win over York City Knights

Updated May 25 2022 - 1:44am, first published 1:16am
THOROUGHBRED: Former Scone Thoroughbred player Lachlan Walmsley in action for Halifax Panthers against the York City Knights in the UK's Betfred Championship on Saturday, May 21 2022. Picture: Halifax Panthers

Former Scone Thoroughbred Lachlan Walmsley has continued his strong form in the UK, scoring three tries in Halifax Panthers' 40-12 win over York City Knights on Saturday, May 21.

