Former Scone Thoroughbred Lachlan Walmsley has continued his strong form in the UK, scoring three tries in Halifax Panthers' 40-12 win over York City Knights on Saturday, May 21.
The Panthers led 22-18 at half time but roared into life in the second half to end York's seven match run to move up to fourth in the Betfred Championship table.
Winger Walmsley led the Panthers' scoring effort with three tries while Brandon Moore, James Woodburn-Hall and Dan Murray completed the scoring. The Panthers are now just two points behind third-placed York on the table and will next face the Dewsbury Rams at home on Tuesday, May 31.
Born in Merriwa, Walmsley joined the Halifax Panthers after a breakout season for Whitehaven in the UK's second division Betfred Championship in 2021, where he quickly became a fan favourite and was named the league's Entertainer of the Year.
Walmsley went on to make his international debut for Scotland in a match against Jamaica last year, with the goal of making the squad for the 2022 Rugby League World Cup to be held in England in October and November.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
