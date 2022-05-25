Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News
Our People

Nikko Anderson receives good luck charm from Winkx's former jockey prior to winning the inaugural Scone Pony Race

Updated May 25 2022 - 12:54am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PONY RACE: Nikko Anderson and pony Tricky Ricky competing in the inaugural Scone Pony Race at the 2022 Darley Scone Cup Carnival on Saturday, May 14. Picture: Supplied

On his way to compete in the inaugural Scone Pony Race, 11-year-old Nikko Anderson received a fateful good luck from none other than Hugh Bowman, the jockey of Australia's famous race mare Winx.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.