Hunter Valley News
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - List

Junction Bridge at Upper Rouchel to undergo restoration by Transport for NSW

May 24 2022 - 5:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HISTORIC: Junction Bridge

The state-significant Junction Bridge at Upper Rouchel is to be brought back to its former glory as part of a restoration project undertaken by Transport for NSW (TfNSW).

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.