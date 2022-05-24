Hunter Valley News
Hunter based competitors in first and third place in the national PBR rankings

Updated May 24 2022 - 5:01am, first published 5:00am
Team Queensland have now proven they are the supreme bull riding powerhouse, after a spectacular performance inside the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Saturday that saw them take home the 2022 PBR Origin Championship crown, courtesy of their 424.5 point lead against Team New South Wales.

