Team Queensland have now proven they are the supreme bull riding powerhouse, after a spectacular performance inside the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Saturday that saw them take home the 2022 PBR Origin Championship crown, courtesy of their 424.5 point lead against Team New South Wales.
Since the series inception in 2019, Team Queensland have dominated the dirt, with two Origin victories already under their belt. Queensland captain, Aaron Kleier, said his team had one goal heading into last night's round: to defend their championship title for another year.
"It always feels good to get my bulls ridden, that's what I aim to do every time and keep my consistency high," said Kleier, who secured an 87.5 ride atop St Bucking Bulls' The Pet last night.
Despite Team New South Wales successfully securing their first ever Origin event win in Tamworth last month, their 165.5 points at the end of the last round were no match against Team Queensland, who finished the round with an impressive 590 points.
NSW captain, Singleton's Cody Heffernan, said he was proud of his team's performance in Brisbane.
"They really put in the effort tonight and we had a lot of 7-second-bull rides," Heffernan said. "Creating that team bond was important this year, and we'll give the title a good crack again next year."
Queenslands' young gun, Qynn Andersen, finished atop the podium, collecting 416.50 points and pocketing $20,000. As a result of the golden individual finish, the 18-year-old surged to No.2 in the race for the 2022 PBR Monster Energy Tour Australian Championship title.
"Feels great to get all them bulls rode, and I just love riding bulls," Andersen said.
"It feels different when you've got the whole team behind you; everyone rides a bit better and there's more energy."
Gresford's Lachlan Richardson placed second last night, collecting 339 points, and Dittmann Bucking Bulls' Cattle King Boogers Beach took home the YETI Bull of the Event, after securing 44.5 points.
PBR Australia General Manager, Glen Young, said the race to this year's Australian Championship title is now closer than ever, with all top four riders within a mere 36.5 points of one another.
"Qynn Andersen had an impressive performance in Brisbane and is now trailing current No.1 Cody Heffernan by only 6.5 points in the Australian national standings," Mr Young said.
"Lachlan Richardson has now jumped to No.3 in the national standings courtesy of his performance in Brisbane, with four-time PBR Australia Champion, Aaron Kleier, close behind him in the No.4 spot."
