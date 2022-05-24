The Scone Thoroughbreds have cemented their status as ladder leaders in the 2022 Bengalla Hunter Valley Group 21 first grade competition following a 52-12 win over the Greta Branxton Colts on Sunday, May 22.
The Thoroughbreds scored 10 tries through nine different players against the Colts, further demonstrating the depth of talent available in their 2022 squad as they remain undefeated atop the competition ladder after the first five rounds of the season with a point differential of 200.
In other first grade matches played over the weekend, the Denman Devils firmed as one of the only teams who may be able to challenge the runaway league leaders with a thumping 74-16 win over the Aberdeen Tigers at Jefferson Park in Aberdeen.
Denman's big win over Aberdeen means their only defeat this season has come against Scone and they now sit second on the ladder with a game in hand still to play.
Meanwhile the Muswellbrook Rams bounced back from a 32-6 away loss against Denman in the previous round to beat the Singleton Greyhounds 26-10 at Olympic Park. The Rams have had a strong start to the 2022 season, with their only other defeat so far being a round one loss against Scone in which they were the only team so far this season to keep within 20 points of the Thoroughbreds on the scoreboard.
The Rams will be hoping to become the first team to defeat Scone next week when they take on the Thoroughbreds at home at Olympic Park at 3:20pm on Saturday, May 28. In other round six first grade matches kicking off at 2pm on Sunday, May 29, Greta Branxton will host Aberdeen while Denman will travel to take on Singleton at Pirtek Park.
In the Group 21 Monarch Blues Ladies League Tag (LLT) competition, the Aberdeen Tigers LLT defeated Denman Devils LLT by 30 points to nil on Saturday to move into second position on the ladder while Murrurundi secured their first win of the season, beating Greta Branxton 44-6.
League leaders Scone continued their undefeated start to the LLT season, taking down the Merriwa Magpies by a score of 30-10 at home at Scone Park on Sunday. The Singleton Greyhounds LLT had a bye in round five.
In round six of the LLT competition, Merriwa will host Aberdeen, Denman travel to Singleton and Greta Branxton will take on Murrurundi at home while Scone has a bye.
In the Group 21 reserve grade, Aberdeen continued their undefeated start to 2022 in a 20-6 home win over Denman on Saturday. In Sunday's matches, Scone suffered their third loss of the season at home to the Merriwa Magpies, who moved up to second position on the competition ladder with an 18-6 victory at Scone Park. The Rams also suffered a narrow home loss against Singleton, going down by three tries to four for an 18-20 loss at Olympic Park.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
