Scone Thoroughbreds top of the table following win over Greta Branxton Colts

MP
By Mathew Perry
Updated May 24 2022 - 4:59am, first published 4:58am
UNDEFEATED: Scone remain undefeated in the 2022 Hunter Valley Group 21 after a win against Greta Branxton on Sunday, May 22. Picture: Scone Thoroughbreds

The Scone Thoroughbreds have cemented their status as ladder leaders in the 2022 Bengalla Hunter Valley Group 21 first grade competition following a 52-12 win over the Greta Branxton Colts on Sunday, May 22.

