Labor has held on to the seat of Hunter for the Labor Party following the federal election on Saturday, May 21.
After a six-week campaign largely focusing on the future of coal mining in the region, as well as access to healthcare and infrastructure investments, Labor candidate Dan Repacholi managed to fend off a strong challenge from the Nationals and One Nation to replace retiring member Joel Fitzgibbon in Canberra.
The former coal miner and Olympic shooter had secured a 0.83 per cent swing towards Labor based on the votes counted at the time of print to secure just under 54 per cent of the two-party-preferred vote, with the Nationals candidate James Thomson finishing with around 46 per cent after preferences were distributed.
Following his election victory, Mr Repacholi thanked campaign volunteers and Hunter voters.
"I'd like to thank the voters, honestly thank you voters for giving me this opportunity to represent you. There's 128,000 bosses I've just got," Mr Repacholi said in Cessnock on election night.
While Mr Repacholi won the seat wide contest, Naitonals candidate James Thomson was the preferred choice for those casting votes within the Muswellbrook and Singleton LGAs.
Out of 15 booths, Mr Repacholi was the two-party-preferred candidate in only the Singleton Heights and Muswellbrook East polling places.
Overall, voters in the Singleton LGA preferred the Nationals and Mr Thomson by approximately 52.74 per cent compared to approximately 47.26 per cent who voted for Labor.
The contest was slightly narrower in the Muswellbrook LGA, with 51.47 per cent of voters choosing the Nationals candidate over Labor.
With Labor set to form either a majority or minority government, Upper Hunter voters will be looking to see the party deliver on several key election promises made during the campaign.
In the Upper Hunter, Labor committed $10.5 million towards the redevelopment of Muswellbrook's town centre along Bridge Street as well as $3 million towards a revamp of sporting facilities at Singleton's Alroy Oval.
The election result in the seat of New England was not as close a contest, with Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce safely returned by voters.
However, Mr Joyce's position as Nationals leader may be under threat from party rivals unhappy with the election result. Former Nationals leader Michael McCormack said the Coalition would have performed better in the federal election if he was the leader of the National party, but he is yet to confirm whether he will challenge for the party leadership.
Mr McCormack is yet to declare whether he will challenge Mr Joyce for the leadership but said he had been asked to.
"I have discussions with colleagues all the time, and some of them are wanting me to put my hand up," Mr McCormack said.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
