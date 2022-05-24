Hunter Valley News
Aussie Ark has released 50 endangered eastern quolls into its Barrington Tops sanctuary

Updated May 25 2022 - 4:01am, first published May 24 2022 - 10:22pm
The moment Aussie Ark released eastern quolls into the wild in Barrington Tops.

Conservation organisation Aussie Ark has announced the release of 50 endangered Eastern Quolls into a protected, wild sanctuary in the Barrington Tops National Park.

