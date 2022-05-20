NSW Police have arrested and charged a woman with drug related offences following a routine traffic stop near Denman.
At approximately 3pm on Tuesday, May 17, police said officers from the Hunter Valley Highway Patrol stopped a Mazda Hatchback on the Golden Highway, Denman for a random breath test.
While conducting the breath test, police said officers could smell a strong odour resembling cannabis coming from within the vehicle.
After speaking to the woman in the front passenger seat, NSW Police said the officers were handed a small amount of cannabis and a subsequent search of the car revealed two large bags of cannabis, an open bag of mushrooms and other containers container smaller amounts of cannabis.
The woman was arrested and transported to Muswellbrook Police Station where police said she was charged with supply prohibited drug (indictable quantity), supply prohibited drug (small quantity) and possess prohibited drug.
Police said the woman was issued bail with strict conditions to appear before Muswellbrook Local Court at a later date.
