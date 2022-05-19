Hunter Valley News
Junction Bridge at Upper Rouchel to undergo restoration by Transport for NSW

Updated May 20 2022 - 12:17am, first published May 19 2022 - 11:53pm
HISTORIC: The 92-year-old Junction Bridge at Upper Rouchel. Picture: Supplied

The state-significant Junction Bridge at Upper Rouchel is to be brought back to its former glory as part of a restoration project undertaken by Transport for NSW.

