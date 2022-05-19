Hunter Valley News
Home/News/Federal Election

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce in Hunter for Olympic Park funding, refuses to talk 'transition'

EH
By Ethan Hamilton
Updated May 19 2022 - 10:52pm, first published 10:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A HUNTER sports facility will receive $5.5 million in federal funding following the election, but Barnaby Joyce refused to talk energy "transition" on his visit to the region.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EH

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. Ethan is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. He has a passion for community storytelling and being part of the region's future.

More from Federal Election
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.