Changed overnight traffic conditions on highway at Muswellbrook

Motorists are being advised of changed overnight traffic conditions on the New England Highway at Muswellbrook from Monday while geotechnical investigations are carried out by Transport for NSW.
Temporary single lane closures will be in place north and south of Muswellbrook while the investigations are carried out to inform the design and construction of the New England Highway bypass of Muswellbrook.
To minimise the impact on motorists, work will start on May 23 and will be carried out over four nights from 6.30pm to 5am.
Works are planned to be completed by 5am on Friday, May 27, weather permitting.
Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place during work hours for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
