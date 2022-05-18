Police are appealing for information as part of an investigation into a fire at a Muswellbrook unit overnight, which is being treated as suspicious.
About 7.45pm on Tuesday, May 17 emergency services were called to a unit on Tindale Street, Muswellbrook following reports a unit was well alight.
Crews from Fire and Rescue NSW extinguished the blaze a short time later.
A 41-year-old woman was assessed at the scene for smoke inhalation, however declined hospital treatment.
The unit was significantly damaged, however no other units were affected and no one was injured during the fire, police said.
Hunter Valley Police District officers established a crime scene, which was held overnight.
An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the blaze.
Anyone who may have information is urged to contact Muswellbrook Police Station on (02) 6542 6999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
