Hunter Valley News
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - List

Denman takes on Muswellbrook in Respect Round

MP
By Mathew Perry
Updated May 17 2022 - 6:12am, first published 6:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RESPECT: The captains of the Greta Branxton Colts (left) and Singleton Greyhounds (right) pose with the referees prior to their Group 21 game on Sunday, May 15.

The Bengalla Hunter Valley Group 21 competition has marked the NRL's #RESPECT Round in round four of the competition on Saturday, May 14, and Sunday, May 15.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MP

Mathew Perry

Journalist

Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.