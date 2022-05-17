Singleton Strikers Football Club will host a Ladies Day event on Saturday, June 11 to raise awareness and funds for Ovarian Cancer Australia.
The club will have a designated area overlooking Civic Park, Singleton where ladies can eat, drink and watch the Strikers' senior teams play.
Advertisement
There will also be raffles, lucky door prizes and the specially designed First Grade kit will be auctioned off at the end of the game.
The ticket price, $50, includes game entry and parking, access to the Orica marquee area, canapes and grazing table, wine, bubbles and a cocktail, and the chance to win lucky door prizes from Cakes by Tamara and Ricer Lily Australia.
The event, kicking off at 12.30pm, will be followed by live music at Royal Hotel Singleton.
To purchase tickets transfer $50 per person to Singleton Strikers (BSB 637000 Acc 782227610) using your name as the reference.
For more information or to contact the club about dietary requirements contact the Singleton Strikers Football Club Facebook page.
The Strikers held its first home game of the season on Saturday, May 14.
Singleton went down 3-1 to New Lambton.
The Strikers are on the Road to Lake Macquarie on Saturday, May 21 to face Toronto Awaba.
Kick off is 3pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.