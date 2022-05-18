Voters in the seat of New England will determine their next federal representative from a field of eight candidates on election day on Saturday, May 21.
New England covers an area of 66,394 square kilometres, stretching from the Queensland border in the north to Merriwa, Aberdeen and Scone in the south.
The seat has been held by the current Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the Nationals, Barnaby Joyce, since 2013 when he succeeded the retiring independent Tony Windsor, who had represented New England since 2001.
In 2019, Mr Joyce won 54.8 per cent of the first preference vote tally in New England and holds the seat on a margin of 14.36 per cent after preferences.
The Nationals have never lost a seat under Mr Joyce's leadership, but the 2022 election could be a different story with the issue of climate change an increasing concern for regional and rural voters.
Mr Joyce has focused his 2022 campaign on protecting Australia's export industries and securing infrastructure investment for regional areas.
Labor candidate Laura Hughes, a Tamworth primary school teacher, has focused her campaign on education, housing affordability and improving health services.
Pre-poll voting began on Monday, May 9, with voting on election day to begin at 8am on Saturday, May 21, and will close at 6pm.
Click here for a full list of voting locations available on election day in the Upper Hunter local government area.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
