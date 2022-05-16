TICKET GIVEAWAY | Adventure awaits at the Hunter Valley Outdoor Show

Those looking to embark on anything from a great Aussie adventure to a weekend camp trip may want to check out the Hunter Valley Outdoor Show beforehand.
The event is to be held at the Maitland Showground, Maitland From Friday, May 27 through to Sunday, May 29 and will showcase an extensive range of caravans, camper trailers, 4WD and camping accessories from more than 200 exhibitors.
Adventurers looking to add or update their outdoor equipment will find the latest innovative products from cooking equipment to the broad range of solar products now available.
Tents that can be erected in under a minute; that are lightweight, hardy and compact and yet big enough for the whole family will be on display.
Caravans and camper trailers on display will showcase the latest improvements and innovative designs and offer the opportunity to view the various layouts, features and craftsmanship.
Ticketholders also have the chance to win a $6,800 4WD accessory pack from Active 4x4.
Want to win free entry to the Hunter Valley Outdoor Show at Maitland on May 27 -29?
Email upperhunter@austcommunitymedia.com.au with your name, daytime contact phone number and 'Hunter Valley Outdoor Show' in the subject line.
Winners will be notified by phone by Friday, May 20.
