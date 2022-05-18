Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News
Comment

Ungooroo Aboriginal Corporation's Dr Liz Milla says colds can be caused by one of several difference viruses

May 18 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HEALTH: Ungooroo Aboriginal Corporation's Dr Liz Milla. Picture: Ungooroo Aboriginal Corporation

Fever, dry cough, sore throat, headache, muscle and joint pain and fatigue...is it COVID-19, a cold or influenza?

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.