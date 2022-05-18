Fever, dry cough, sore throat, headache, muscle and joint pain and fatigue...is it COVID-19, a cold or influenza?
Ungooroo Aboriginal Corporation's Dr Liz Milla says colds are very common and can be caused by one of several difference viruses while influenza (flu) is a highly contagious respiratory infection that is more severe than the common cold and can cause serious illness.
"Although the symptoms are similar, flu and COVID-19 are caused by different viruses but it's important to protect yourself and your community from both illnesses," said Dr Milla.
"Aboriginal people, pregnant women, those with chronic medical conditions and the elderly are most at risk of catching the flu and needing treatment in hospital. The best way to keep healthy is a flu shot."
Dr Milla said flu shots are also important for pregnant women as it can help protect the baby for the first few months of their life.
"We understand that some people may have 'vaccine-fatigue' after COVID-19 but influenza is a vaccine-preventable illness," Dr Milla said.
"Viruses are constantly changing, and new flu vaccines are made to protect you against the strains of flu that are most active each year. Getting your annual flu shot is the best protection to make sure you stay healthy this flu season. The flu and COVID-19 vaccines can be given together at the same time."
Dr Milla said there are simple precautions we can take as we head into peak flu season in the colder winter months.
"If you do get sick with flu, stay home and avoid close contact with other people to stop them getting sick too," Dr Milla said.
"Sneezing and coughing into your elbow or a tissue (not your hands) can help stop the spread of flu. It's important to wash your hands or use a hand sanitiser regularly as the virus can stay alive on someone's hands for a few hours and on hard surfaces for 1-2 days."
Flu vaccines are safe and free for all Aboriginal people aged six months and over, children aged six months to under five years, people with serious health conditions (including severe asthma, diabetes, cancer, immune disorders, obesity, kidney, heart, lung or liver disease) and pregnant women.
To book your appointment for your flu vaccine, call Ungooroo on 6571 5111.
