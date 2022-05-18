Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News
What's on

What's on: Your guide to events in the Upper Hunter

May 18 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NIGHT OUT: The Little Night Out will see street performers and art installations take over three streets in Scone on Friday, May 20. Picture: Upper Hunter Shire Council

Little Night Out

May 20: Kelly, Liverpool, St Aubins, Main and Kingdon streets, Scone. Time: 6pm-8pm. Cost: Free

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.