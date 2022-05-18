May 20: Kelly, Liverpool, St Aubins, Main and Kingdon streets, Scone. Time: 6pm-8pm. Cost: Free
Little Night Out will be a celebration that will bring people into Scone for an evening of entertainment and local food. Roving performers and street activations will be utilised to encourage movement through the Scone CBD and ensure a vibrant night out.
May 21: Two Rivers Wines, Denman. Time: 10am-2pm. Cost: $5
Join Denman Lions Club for a day of fun and games at Two Rivers Wines. Bring a teddy bear and help raise funds for the Cerebral Palsy Alliance's Intensive Therapy Camp. There will be coffee, a barbecue, kids entertainment and a best dressed bear competition. Tickets: eventbrite.com.au.
May 21: Singleton Showground. Time: 1pm-9pm. Cost: Free but tickets required
The MACH Energy Mount Pleasant Operation - Aboriginal Community Development Fund's Cultural Spectacular is a free, family friendly celebration of Aboriginal culture, history and country. Miiesha will perform at 1.30pm. From 4.30pm onwards, there'll be fantastic lineup of music and entertainment for all ages. Mitch Tambo will perform live on the main stage before the night ends with fireworks. Register for free at eventbrite.com.au.
May 21: Singleton CBD. Time: 6pm-10pm. Cost: Free but tickets required
The major event of the Singleton Firelight Festival, running until May 22, Firelight After Dark will light up the heart of Singleton with a vibrant fire performances and fire dancers, laser and light shows by Laservision, food trucks, Hunter Valley wine, beer and spirits, live music and performances. Dunolly Bridge and Cook Park precinct will also be brought to life with a series of immersive displays of laser lights and projections for Firewalk. Tickets to Firelight and Firewalk are free but must be booked online before attending.
June 10-12: Merriwa CBD and Merriwa Showground.
Merriwa's beloved Festival of the Fleeces will return for its 30th anniversary year on the June long weekend. The opening will be held at the RSL from 6pm on Friday, June 10. Events kick off at 8am Saturday, June 11. The popular running of the sheep will be held at noon on the Saturday. From 3pm, festivities move to the showground. The community event generates much needed funds for Westpac Rescue Helicopter and the Merriwa and District Volunteer Rescue Squads. More information: festivalofthefleeces.com.au.
