Merriwa's beloved Festival of the Fleeces will return for its 30th anniversary year on the June long weekend. The opening will be held at the RSL from 6pm on Friday, June 10. Events kick off at 8am Saturday, June 11. The popular running of the sheep will be held at noon on the Saturday. From 3pm, festivities move to the showground. The community event generates much needed funds for Westpac Rescue Helicopter and the Merriwa and District Volunteer Rescue Squads. More information: festivalofthefleeces.com.au.

