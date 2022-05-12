A free course providing drone training for farmers will be provided by the NSW government in Scone on Wednesday, June 8.
The course forms part of the NSW government's AgSkilled 2.0 program, which aims to help farmers apply new technologies to make life on the land more productive and prosperous.
NSW Minister for Skills Training Alister Henskens said the in-demand training is helping primary producers to benefit from new and emerging technologies in the agricultural sector.
"This practical, hands-on training explores the application of drones to a range of agricultural pursuits, so every farmer who participates will know how a drone can benefit their farm planning and day-to-day practices," Mr Henskens said.
"The course will give farmers the confidence and technical skills to operate a drone safely and legally, and ultimately, improve how they do business."
The NSW government said more than 580 people have taken up $878,000 worth of free training under the drone skills program, which comprises an online training session followed by a one-day on-farm workshop delivered by experienced drone operator and trainer Ben Watts.
Minister for Agriculture and Western NSW Dugald Saunders said the courses were an opportunity for farmers to learn how to incorporate new technology into their day-to-day operations.
"Technology continues to revolutionise how farmers operate, and courses like this one are an opportunity for people to upskill using the latest technological advancements," Mr Saunders said.
"The agriculture sector is stronger than ever, despite a challenging few years of fires, floods and drought. It's important that we continue to roll out programs like these so our farmers can strengthen and grow their operations during this prosperous time."
The state government has announced seven new free drone training course, including the one in Scone, with farmers encouraged to enrol in upcoming courses at the following locations:
