Free drone training for farmers in Scone part of NSW government's AgSkilled 2.0 program

Updated May 12 2022 - 4:47am, first published 4:29am
DRONE: A drone being used to spray sugar cane fields. Picture: Pixabay

A free course providing drone training for farmers will be provided by the NSW government in Scone on Wednesday, June 8.

