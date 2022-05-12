More than 350 people gathered at the Scone Race Club on Wednesday, May 11, to celebrate the Hunter Valley racing industry's best and brightest at the Hunter Thoroughbred Breeders' Association (HTBA) 2022 annual awards.
Advertisement
The annual awards recognise the outstanding achievements of the Hunter region's equine athletes and employees in .
HTBA president Dr Cameron Collins said the Hunter Valley was "Australia's jewel in the thoroughbred breeding crown".
"The Hunter Valley is Australia's premier thoroughbred breeding region and horse capital," Dr Collins said.
"The breadth and depth of talent of our people and the success of our equine athletes is world renowned. We are immensely proud to recognise their achievements."
John Sunderland was named the recipient of the HTBA 2022 President's Award for Lifetime Achievement, presented in "recognition of an individual for their many years of dedication to thoroughbred breeding, research and development".
Mr Sunderland began his career with Coolmore in Ireland in 1986 before eventually arriving in the Hunter Valley where he worked at various studs including Bhima, Darling Downs Vatana Farm, Yarraman Park and before taking up the reigns as the first stud manager of Darley Australia (now Godolphin) at Kelvinside in 2003.
Now the general manager of Godolphin Woodlands near Denman, the HTBA said Mr Sunderland has passionately championed education and training for the industry and championed the protection and preservation of the Upper Hunter's thoroughbred industry from "incompatible development".
"His commitment to our industry was not limited to making his mark on one of the world's largest breeding and racing empires and some of Australia's most prestigious breeding operations," the HTBA said.
"Throughout his career he has lead and nurtured his staff, mentored and motivated many, and become a role model based on his commitment to excellence, teamwork, integrity and respect.
"He has dedicated his personal time to serving the community through many organisations including pony clubs, equestrian events, sports teams, chambers of commerce and through his chairmanship of the Merton Court Retirement Village and the Muswellbrook Race Club."
Meanwhile the 2022 Murray Bain Service to Industry Award, which honours exceptional service to the thoroughbred industry and hands-on practice, was presented to Yvonne Clerke of Glastonbury Farm.
Ms Clerke's career in the industry began 40 years ago alongside her father in Taplow England, the HTBA said, where from a young age she learned foal care, neonatal foaling, horse therapy and rehabilitation and best practice horse husbandry.
Moving to Australia 30 years ago, Ms Clerke and her husband Mark purchased the Glastonbury Farm in 2003 alongside Duncan and Di Grimley and has since then spent many years mentoring Scone TAFE students at Glastonbury Farm alongside her volunteer contributions to local schools, the Scone Horse Festival Committee and the Scone Rugby Club.
"Yvonne has never stopped mentoring people and sharing her love, experience and knowledge of our industry," the HTBA said.
"To say Yvonne is indefatigable is an understatement. Her dedication and work commitment to all she undertakes is immeasurable."
Advertisement
Three '2022 Employee of the Year' awards were also presented at the ceremony for administration, horsemanship and leadership.
The administration award was presented to Gwenda Bradford-Mordey from Godolphin while the horsemanship award presented to Stacey Reeve from Sledmere Stud. Toni Freeman, from Riversdale Farm, was presented with the leadership award.
The winners of six equine athlete awards categories were also announced by the HTBA on Wednesday, which Dr Collins said had been "strongly contested" in 2022.
The winners of the equine athlete awards were:
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.