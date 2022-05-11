8 Tips to help you make the right choice when choosing a home builder

This is a commercial partnership with Brisbane Home Builders.

Building your first home is a massive milestone, and you want the process to be as smooth as possible, right?

Choosing the right home builder is an essential first step to beginning this exciting journey.

Finding a builder that understands your vision and one that you can trust isn't always an easy (or quick) task.

So, how do you choose the right fit for building your dream home?

Read on before you sign any contracts!

1. Check their credentials

Dodgy unlicenced builders are more common than you might think. It's possible that a builder's licence is expired or revoked and they are working illegally.

It's essential that you make sure the builder:

Has a valid building licence

Is registered with the Housing Industry of Australia (HIA)

Has relevant insurance with current Public Liability Insurance and Home Building Compensation (HBC)

If they don't make it clear they are legally permitted to work in construction, and there's a high chance they aren't.

2. Look at references

The best way to determine whether a builder actually lives up to their claims is to look at their references.

Online referrals and word-of-mouth can be extremely helpful in finding the best builder.

A good starting point is to read reviews online and speak to recent customers to hear their opinions of the whole construction process. Also, find out about any issues that arose and how they were dealt with.

Ask for references from architects they've worked with to determine how efficient they are at managing building sites.

3. See examples of their previous projects

Take a look at the builder's past work. And not just photos, have a physical walk-through of a home they have built. Ask if they have any display homes you can visit.

If not, there's nothing stopping you from knocking on the doors of past clients and asking for their honest opinions.

When viewing previous homes, pay special attention to the quality, look and feel of the building itself (don't let fancy furnishings distract you).

It's also useful to look at the resale data of the homes.

4. Find out about the builder's communication style

It's absolutely crucial that your builder has good communication and a good relationship with you. If your builder communicates poorly with you, they are more than likely do the same with their contractors.

Good communication is key to success. You'll be working together for months and you'll always want to be able to share your ideas, and have transparent conversations. You can find out more about a builder's communication style by speaking to their past customers.

5. Consider the style of your dream home

What style are you going for? Modern, simplistic, rustic, traditional?

Whatever design style you want, it makes sense to find a builder whose expertise and experience align with your creative visions.

Take a look at examples of previous projects. Most builders will have their work displayed in a catalogue or on their website, so you can determine if your styles match.

6. Look at the location

After you've decided on the area you want to build in, it's best to look for a builder that specialises in that location.

The more familiar a builder is with a specific area, the less you will be paying in contingency fees.

Building in a brand new area that is unfamiliar to them can result in unexpected issues and delays, as well as extra costs due to their lack of knowledge regarding the location.

7. Ask about warranties and after-sales services

A huge benefit of building a new home is that the home itself, the materials and products used will all be brand new and covered by a warranty.

This will give you peace of mind when building your own home in case something gets damaged or lost.

Look for a structural warranty of 10 years at the very least, and make sure they offer efficient service for any maintenance or repairs while your home is under warranty.

8. Compare prices and quotes

When it comes to construction, cheapest isn't always best.

First, do your research and only start asking for quotes once you know they will be the right fit for your project.

Try to stick to local builders and choose a builder that fits your project - whether it's a small home, mid-range home or top-end custom-designed luxury home.

Final words

Using the tips above will make a world of difference when you begin constructing your dream home.

Choosing the right builder doesn't have to be a daunting experience if you know what to look out for.