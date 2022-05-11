Hunter Valley News
Home/Community

Scone's Olivia Thrift named Champion Pony Club Rider at 2022 Royal Easter Show

MP
By Mathew Perry
Updated May 11 2022 - 6:51am, first published 6:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHAMPION: Scone's Olivia Thrift receiving the George D Scales Memorial Perpetual Trophy as the Champion Pony Club Rider at the 2022 Sydney Royal Easter Show. Picture: Supplied

Olivia Thrift has plenty of reason to celebrate during the Scone Horse Festival after being named the champion pony club rider at the 2022 Royal Easter Show earlier this year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MP

Mathew Perry

Journalist

Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.