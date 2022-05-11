Hunter Valley News
The Sydney Festival tour of regional Australia will screen four performances at Denman Memorial Hall

Updated May 11 2022 - 2:56am, first published 1:50am
THEATRE: The Sydney Festival Roadshow will screen films of performances such as Italian Baroque with Circa (pictured) in Denman Memorial Hall on Saturday, May 21. Picture: Supplied

Performance lovers from across the Upper Hunter will have the chance to experience highlights from the 2022 Sydney Festival season as part of a theatre roadshow set to arrive in Denman in July.

