Performance lovers from across the Upper Hunter will have the chance to experience highlights from the 2022 Sydney Festival season as part of a theatre roadshow set to arrive in Denman in July.
The Sydney Festival Roadshow will tour 30 venues across regional and rural Australia, showcasing "expertly filmed recordings of acclaimed productions" from this year's festival.
The festival will arrive in the Upper Hunter for screenings at the Denman Memorial Hall on Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 17.
NSW Minister for the Arts Ben Franklin said the roadshow will help regional audiences connect with a diverse range of performances.
"The Sydney Festival Roadshow 2022 is a celebration that will allow regional and rural audiences to experience the best works captured from this year's event," Mr Franklin said.
"The NSW government proudly supports the long-running festival which has launched countless careers, and I am so proud of these talented filmmakers who are able to recreate the live performance experience for viewers who might not otherwise have the opportunity to see such works."
Live recordings of four shows from January's festival, including Erth's Prehistoric Picnic, The Pulse and Italian Baroque with Circa, have been selected to share with regional audiences. The Sydney Festival said the "carefully crafted, high quality, multi-camera films will reproduce the theatre experience for viewers who might not usually get the chance to see such works".
Sydney Festival director Olivia Ansell said the organisation was pleased to expand the reach of this year's festival and provide access to new audiences through the roadshow tour.
"The importance of art and culture in regional communities cannot be underestimated - to support connectedness, health and wellbeing, generating inspirational change and fostering new talent," Ms Ansell said.
Sydney Festival said it was working in partnership with Australian Theatre Live and local councils to host the Sydney Festival Roadshow 2022 around Australia, with 10 per cent of ticket sales from the tour to be donated to local health services.
More information on venues, tour dates and tickets for the Sydney Festival Roadshow is available at the website of Australian Theatre Live.
The Sydney Festival said the four productions showcased in the tour "capture the breadth and depth of Sydney Festival's programming, from the likes of family-friendly dinosaur fun and multi-disciplinary Singaporean theatre to unbelievable acrobatics and circus magic".
Featuring renowned Singaporean sound ensemble, SAtheCollective, (stay) blends dance, theatre, music, design, dialogue and film to tell a haunting story of loss and human connection.
In Erth's Prehistoric Picnic, viewers can rediscover the Sydney of over 65 million years ago with an immersive puppetry experience to delight families and big kids alike.
The Pulse sends 22 bodies into the air and your heart into your mouth as performers from the world-renowned Australian physical theatre company, Gravity & Other Myths, tumble, flip and fly in a gravity-defying production.
Music and acrobatics combine in a proud and passionate ride into Italy's past in Italian Baroque with Circa, a collaboration from Brisbane's Circa Contemporary Circus and The Australian Brandenburg Orchestra.
