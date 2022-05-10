The organisers behind Merriwa's Festival of the Fleeces are gearing up for the event's return after two years of COVID disruption.
Festival of the Fleeces secretary Kim Clydsdale said the people of Merriwa were excited for the return of the event from Friday, June 10, to Sunday, June 12, after a difficult few years.
"We've had drought, we've had COVID, we've had mice so this year we're out to make it a really good one," Ms Clydsdale said.
The Festival of the Fleeces has announced $500 in prize money for its Bush Poets Breakfast, to be held at the Merriwa CWA on Sunday, June 12.
The weekend of festivities will also include the famous Running of the Sheep through the centre of Merriwa at 12pm on Saturday, June 10. Other events scheduled for the Saturday include a team penning competition, market stalls, shearing and working dog displays and a dog high jump contest.
From 3pm on the Saturday, festivities will move to the Merriwa Showground for some more unusual events including a gumboot throwing competition, a sheep poo spitting competition and a lolly scramble.
