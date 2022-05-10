PICTURES| Scone celebrates Horse Festival with parade along Kelly Street

The Upper Hunter celebrated the return of the Scone Horse Festival Parade following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic on Sunday, May 8.
Floats representing Upper Hunter schools, businesses and community organisations paraded along Liverpool and Kelly Streets showcasing the importance of horses to the Scone economy.
The awards for best entries in the 2022 Scone Horse Festival Parade were given to:
Highly commended awards were also given to Scone High School and the Scone Thoroughbreds Junior Rugby League Club for their parade presentations.
Following the parade, the festival hosted the Scone Equine Extravaganza at White Park Arena for the first time to showcase various equine disciplines.
Sponsored by Arrowfield, Godolphin and the Hunter Equine Centre, the four-hour program included performances from the NSW Mounted Police and a dressage demonstration by Australian Paralympian Lisa Martin.
While free, the event raised funds for the Upper Hunter Riding for the Disabled Association by encouraging gold coin donations from attendees.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
