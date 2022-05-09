A 30-year-old woman was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital from Scone following a horse riding accident on Monday, May 9.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service (WRHS said it was tasked to Scone at approximately 7pm on Monday by New South Wales Ambulance in response to a 30-year-old woman who had sustained pelvic and lower back injuries in a horse riding accident on a property.
WRHS said the patient was treated on scene by NSW paramedics before she was transported by ambulance to rendezvous with the helicopter at Scone Hospital.
The Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team took over treatment and she was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
