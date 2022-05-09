Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

A 30-year-old woman has been airlifted to John Hunter Hospital after a horse riding accident in Scone

MP
By Mathew Perry
Updated May 10 2022 - 12:02am, first published May 9 2022 - 11:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RESCUE: The Westpac Rescue Helicopter in Scone on Monday, May 9. Picture: Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service Twitter

A 30-year-old woman was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital from Scone following a horse riding accident on Monday, May 9.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MP

Mathew Perry

Journalist

Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.