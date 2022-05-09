Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Research reveals 'transition' and 'just transition' are toxic terms for Hunter mining communities

Donna Page
By Donna Page
Updated May 9 2022 - 6:42am, first published 6:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MINING TOWN: The Campbell's Corner building in the centre of Muswellbrook.

TO many in the Hunter, "transition" or "just transition" is a shorthand term for you are going to lose your job.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Donna Page

Donna Page

Investigative journalist at the Newcastle Herald

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.