BIG W Muswellbrook celebrated 20 years in the community in May with the store operating from its original location since 2002.
Store manager Nathan Swanston said the team was thrilled to be celebrating two decades in operation and marked the occasion with a cake from local baker Nick at La Luna Cafe, reminiscing on their time together in the store.
Seven team members were a part of the original store team when it first opened and have seen it transform over the years, from changes in fashion to many new coats of paint, Sara Parsons, Jenene Ellis, Michelle Wilson, Melissa Jimmieson, Christine Ginn, Kathy Robinson and Leanne Keaton remember it all.
They say the biggest change they have witnessed in their time was the adaptation of stores to accommodate the surge in online shopping, amid lockdowns during the pandemic.
Mr Swanston said online sales went from a trickle prior to the pandemic to an explosion.
"We were trading like we never have before," he said.
"We were also cordoning off the store so only certain areas for essential products could be shopped. This was something that we've never seen before."
For the original team members, the mateship formed by the team over 20 years had meant working at BIG W was "like having a second family", but for Christine Ginn, her colleagues at one point actually were family.
"Being able to work with my two kids in the store over the years has also been very special to me," Ms Ginn said.
Melissa Jimmieson said after 20 years working in the same community she had had the privilege of watching some regular customers grow from children into adults.
"I remember some customers as kids, and now they have their own children," Ms Jimmieson said.
"And some of these young customers, I've even had the pleasure of working with over the years."
After eight years as the store manager, Mr Swanston said he loved the diversity of the community and the new faces local businesses attract to the area.
Mr Swanston also said he was proud of the community work Big W engaged in to support local charities.
"In particular, I'm really proud of the work we do at Christmastime to help those in need by working with the Upper Hunter Community Services and Allambi Care," he said.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
