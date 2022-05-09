Hunter Valley News
Home/Community

Big W Muswellbrook celebrates 20 years with seven original team members still working at the store

MP
By Mathew Perry
Updated May 10 2022 - 11:35pm, first published May 9 2022 - 5:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OPENING: The Big W Muswellbrook team on opening day in 2002. Picture: Supplied

BIG W Muswellbrook celebrated 20 years in the community in May with the store operating from its original location since 2002.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MP

Mathew Perry

Journalist

Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.