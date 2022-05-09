The Scone Polo Club played host to two days of competition as part of the Muswellbrook Cup the Bob Skene League on Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8.
Played over three consecutive weekends, the 2022 Bob Skene League saw eight teams competing for the competition title, with the top four playing in the semi finals on Saturday, May 7.
Advertisement
The club's Orange team won through to the final after defeating the Yellow team while the White team emerged victorious over the Black team.
The Orange team, consisting of Al Simsom, Scott McCreery, Henry Bachelor and Andrew Gibbie, took out the title against the White team on Sunday, winning in a score of 5-4.
Meanwhile, six teams took part in the Muswellbrook Cup competition with the Pink team and the Red team winning through to the final on Sunday. The Pink team emerged victorious in the final against the Red team, winning by 5 points to 4.
The JD Bell Trophy, awarded to the best playing pony in the Cup, was awarded to MG Mango played by Jack Grimes for the Pink team.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.