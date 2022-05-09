Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

The Scone Polo Club has played host to a weekend of competition as part of the 2022 Scone Horse Festival

Updated May 10 2022 - 1:28am, first published May 9 2022 - 2:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHAMPIONS: The Muswellbrook Cup winning Pink team on Sunday, May 8. Picture: Scone Polo Club

The Scone Polo Club played host to two days of competition as part of the Muswellbrook Cup the Bob Skene League on Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.