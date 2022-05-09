Hunter Valley News
Muswellbrook Cats defeat The Entrance Bateau Bay by 135 points in round five win

Updated May 10 2022 - 12:43am, first published May 9 2022 - 2:09am
FIFTY: Jayden Galvin on Saturday, May 7. Picture: Muswellbrook Cats

The Muswellbrook Cats have moved up to third in the AFL Hunter Central Coast Black Diamon Shield competition after defeating The Entrance Bateau Bay on Saturday, May 7.

