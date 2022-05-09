The Muswellbrook Cats have moved up to third in the AFL Hunter Central Coast Black Diamon Shield competition after defeating The Entrance Bateau Bay on Saturday, May 7.
The Cats dominated play during the round five encounter at Weeramen Field, winning by a score of 151 (23.13) to 16 (2.4).
Jayden Galvin was in punishing form for the Cats, scoring 13 goals as he completed his 50th game for the club.
The Cats will now have a bye in Round 6 before traveling to take on the Gosford Tigers at Adcock Park in Round 7 on Saturday, May 21.
