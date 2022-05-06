Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre and Muswellbrook Regional Arts Centre partner on new exhibit inspired by Wollemi National Park

Updated May 6 2022 - 5:08am, first published 4:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VIEWPOINTS: Artists Mark Dober and Marie Mansfield in Wollemi National Park. Picture: Supplied

Art and nature lovers in the Upper Hunter have cause to celebrate as art galleries in Singleton and Muswellbrook team up for a new exhibition inspired by Wollemi National Park.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.