Art and nature lovers in the Upper Hunter have cause to celebrate as art galleries in Singleton and Muswellbrook team up for a new exhibition inspired by Wollemi National Park.
The Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre is partnering with the Muswellbrook Regional Arts Centre for 'Viewpoints: Wollemi National Park' from May 14 to July 3.
Partially funded by the NSW government's Resources for Regions Program, the exhibition features the work of five artists captured on country in Wollemi National Park.
Vicki Brereton, Singleton Council's director of organisation and community capacity said the exhibition explored the notion of perspectives captured in one of the most inspiring national parks in NSW.
"This Artist in Residence project presented an amazing opportunity to collaborate with Muswellbrook Regional Arts Centre to engage both local and visiting artists to produce incredible works on country within the rugged natural environment of Wollemi National Park," she said.
"All five artists were exposed to the same four remote locations within the national park and responded in different mediums - paintings, fibres and sculptures, as well as sound.
"This was a really special experience for the artists, and their works highlight the notion that we may look at the same thing, but we don't necessarily see the same thing."
Ms Brereton said the exhibition would also highlight the diverse natural landscapes found in Singleton and inspire culture-conscious travellers to visit.
"It's been fantastic to forge a bond between the Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre and Muswellbrook Regional Arts Centre through this project, expanding the audience for both galleries and cementing this area not just as an important epicentre for arts and culture, but for nature tourism and adventure," she said.
"We're really excited to showcase the breath and beauty of our area with this amazing new exhibition and cannot wait to welcome Singleton and Muswellbrook residents, as well as visitors, to both galleries to experience it."
Featuring the work of Travis De Vries, Mark Dober, Michelle Earl, Marie Mansfield and Rebecca Rath, 'The Viewpoints: Wollemi National Park' exhibition will be unveiled at the Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre with a special free opening night from 6pm on Friday, May 13, 2022.
Entry to the exhibitions at the Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre is free. For more information on upcoming exhibitions and the opening event, visit https://www.singleton.nsw.gov.au/artsandculturalcentre
