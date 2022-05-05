The NSW government is urging farmers to upgrade their quad bikes to access a $2,000 safety rebate.
The government said farmers have 12 months to access the rebate on side by-side vehicles and join the more than 4,000 people who have already qualified by purchasing the "safer alternative to traditional quad bikes".
NSW Minister for Fair Trading Eleni Petinos said further rebates were available to farmers and rural businesses who undertook an eligible SafeWork training course.
"We are encouraging farmers to access these rebates which can go towards the purchase of eligible side-by-side vehicles, roll bars, compliant helmets and drones which can help check stock, fences, and,dams," Ms Petinos said.
"Since being introduced, the rebate program has supported the purchase of almost 4,400 new side-by-side vehicles, 1,339 Operator Protective Devices for second hand quad bikes, 843 helmets and 212 drones."
Ms Petinos said quad bikes were the biggest killer on Australian farms, with roll overs the main cause of death, which had led to the government introducing mandatory roll bars as one of the key elements of safety standard.
"To support improved quad bike safety, NSW Fair Trading has also visited more than 162 outlets across the state, to ensure new, general purpose quad bikes displayed for sale are equipped with roll bars," Ms Petinos said.
NSW Minister for Agriculture and Western NSW Dugald Saunders said he encouraged producers and processors to apply for the rebates to insure themselves against unnecessary risk.
"Our farmers aren't just the lifeblood of the Agriculture sector but they're also so crucial to generating billions and billions of dollars for the NSW economy," Mr Saunders said.
"The work they do is vital and can sometimes be dangerous, which is why it's essential we take every step possible to alleviate the likelihood of an accident occurring.
More information about the Quad Bike Safety Standard and Quad Bike and SSV rebates are available at the SafeWork NSW website.
