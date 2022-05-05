The organisers behind Merriwa's Festival of the Fleeces are gearing up for the event's return after two consecutive years of COVID disruption.
Festival of the Fleeces secretary Kim Clydsdale said the people of Merriwa were excited for the return of one of the largest event's on the town's calendar from Friday, June 10, to Sunday, June 12, after a difficult few years.
Advertisement
"We've had drought, we've had COVID, we've had mice so this year we're out to make it a really good one," Ms Clydsdale said.
"We want to party."
The Festival of the Fleeces has just announced $500 in prize money for its Bush Poets Breakfast, to be held at the Merriwa CWA on Sunday, June 12.
The weekend of festivities will also include the famous Running of the Sheep through the centre of Merriwa at 12pm on Saturday, June 10.
Ms Clydsdale said the committee was working hard to pull everything together in a short space of time and said the festival was an important event for businesses in Merriwa.
"Everyone's on board with it, everyone's happy to be getting sort of in a party mode for it," she said.
"It's going to be a good time to finally forget what's happened (in the past two years) and get on with things and get it moving."
The festival will open on the Friday with the Rosto Opening Night at the Merriwa RSL featuring a performance from musician Mick Fetch.
Other events scheduled for the Saturday include a team penning competition, market stalls, shearing and working dog displays and a dog high jump contest.
From 3pm on the Saturday, festivities will move to the Merriwa Showground for some more unusual events including a gumboot throwing competition, a sheep poo spitting competition and a lolly scramble.
Sunday will feature the Bush Poet's Breakfast and the 'Blessing of the Fleece' service from 9am.
First held in 1990, the Merriwa Festival of the Fleeces will be celebrating its 30th event following two yeas of cancellations, with the festival raising funds for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter service and the Merriwa and District Volunteer Rescue Squads.
More information is available at the Merriwa Festival of the Fleeces website.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.