Three of the candidates competing for the seat of Hunter have taken part in a televised debate on Wednesday, May 4, broadcast from Singleton.
The three candidates, Labor's Dan Repacholi, the Nationals' James Thomson and One Nation's Dale McNamara, clashed on net zero emissions targets, coal mining jobs and funding for bypasses in Muswellbrook and Singleton during the hour long debate on Sky News.
In his opening statement of the debate, Mr McNamara said he was standing for election because he was concerned about the impact net zero emissions targets would have on industries in the Hunter region.
"I see dark times and bad times if we get net zero emissions in the Hunter," he said.
Mr Thomson said he was running as he believed the Hunter region had a great future ahead of it.
"We have so many incredible industries here which the Nationals support and we've got a $1.3 billion regional package specifically for the Hunter because we support the 14,000 families that rely on mining and we also support our tourism, agriculture and manufacturing industries as well," he said.
Mr Repacholi began the debate by highlighting his career experience in the mining industry and as a five-time Olympian a three-time Commonwealth Games medalist in shooting.
"I'm not a career politician. I've been involved in mining, I've been involved in agriculture, I've been involved in engineering and manufacturing," Mr Repacholi said.
Mr Repacholi said he was running because the current Coalition government had let down the Hunter region.
"We give millions in royalties back to Canberra and... we're not getting cheaper childcare, we're not getting medical we can get into very quickly, we're waiting weeks to get into doctors and aged care that's in crisis, and not to mention our lack of skills and lack of TAFE and lack of trades," he said.
Sky News presenter and debate moderator Laura Jayes began by bringing up retiring Labor member for Hunter Joel Fitzgibbon and asking whether the three candidates would be willing to go against their own parties on climate policy.
Mr Repacholi said he was willing to do "whatever I need to do to make sure that we don't get left behind in the Hunter" while Mr Thomson said he supported the Coalition's climate policy.
"The Coalition has one policy that we're united under, and so it's not flexible," Mr Thomson said.
"We have a policy and I support that policy."
Mr McNamara said both Mr Repacholi and Mr Thomson would have no effect on their party's climate policies if elected to represent the Hunter.
"The truth is no matter what happens with these two guys here, they will not change what (Anthony Albanese) is saying and what the (Scott Morrison and Barnaby Joyce) government is saying," he said.
"They will have no change to the policy that the Hunter is going to be hit with."
The debate became more heated when discussion turned to Labor's plans surrounding the so-called Safeguard Mechanism which aims to reduce carbon emissions.
Mr Thomson claimed Labor's safeguard mechanism policy would impact 15 mines in the Hunter Valley.
"The Nationals have never, and will never, put a carbon tax on coal mining jobs," he said.
"Under the Labor Party's policy, they've set their safeguard mechanisms here and there are 215 businesses in Australia that are affected and 15 mines here in the Hunter Valley and 10,000 workers who work at those 15 mines."
Mr Repacholi said no mines in the Hunter would be affected by the safeguard mechanism policy, which he said had been introduced by the Liberal-National Coalition in 2016.
'The safeguard mechanism scheme is designed that we are not disadvantaged against our counterparts overseas," Mr Repacholi said.
"Those 215 business are included in our plan, that all we have to do is meet what our competitors are doing overseas. This is not a tax."
Mr McNamara said both major parties were sitting on a "wrecking ball" in terms of their emissions reduction policies and said if elected he would fight for coal mining jobs.
"We will fight and we will make an investigation into this climate crazy policy that we are getting hit with in Australia, and the rest of the world is laughing at us," Mr McNamara said.
Mr Thomson said the Nationals planned to support economic diversification in the Hunter region.
"We're supporting coal jobs, but we also support diversifying our economy," Mr Thomson said.
"We want to double the tourism in the Hunter region, we want to see hydrogen become another industry were people can get the same paying job in another industry.
"One person's job in a new industry doesn't mean that somebody else's job in another industry has to come at its expense."
Mr Repacholi reiterated his support for the coal industry in the Hunter and also pointed to plans to support economic diversification through manufacturing and renewables.
"As long as people want to buy our coal, we will sell them our coal," Mr Repacholi said.
"The only thing that will dictate what happens to the coal mining industry is the export market.
"What we need to continue to do is to move forward and diversify our region and bring manufacturing back. We know that renewables are coming into this area, we've already had $4 billion put into the REZ (renewable energy zone) here between the Central Coast and the Hunter."
Mr McNamara dismissed investment in renewable energy and called for more coal-fired power stations and nuclear power stations to be built in Australia.
"Why don't we burn the coal here in Australia?" he said.
"Japan are building high energy, low emission power stations... I'm not going to stand here and be told that we need renewables, but we're not building and managing our coal-fired power stations to the standard that Japan are delivering power for their country with clean coal out of Australia."
"If the major parties are serious about net zero emissions, let's keep burning clean coal produced in Australia and build nuclear power stations."
Mr Repacholi and Mr Thomson also clashed over the construction of the Muswellbrook and Singleton bypasses, with Mr Repacholi saying successive Coalition governments had promised to fund the projects at every state and federal election for the past 10 years with construction yet to begin.
Mr Thomson said the bypasses were yet to be constructed because the Hunter had had a Labor representative for the past 100 years, which Mr Repacholi responded to by saying Labor hadn't been in government in order to make the bypasses happen.
The candidates also clashed on Greens preferences, 'same job same pay' provisions for mining workers, funding for TAFE and apprenticeships and the government's relationship with China and Solomon Islands.
In closing, Mr McNamara said if elected he would fight against net zero emissions targets.
"These two guys are sitting on wrecking balls and they are (the) zero emissions targets for the Hunter," Mr McNamara said.
"So the coal mining industry, taxes, jobs and businesses, we're going to lose."
Mr Thomson said as somebody with a young family he believed the Hunter region had a great future.
"I'll represent you whether you live in Muswellbrook, Singleton, Cessnock, Cameron Park, Morisset and everywhere in between because our region does have a bright future," Mr Thomson said.
"We want a strong and secure future for our children and our grandchildren where they can land their dream job right here in the Hunter."
Mr Repacholi said voters had the choice between "PR spin doctors" or a blue collar worker like himself.
"I'm a five-time Olympian, I know what it is to stand up and represent your country, and it's an amazing feeling and I can't wait to stand up for the Hunter and fight for it and make us a champion area again like we already are," Mr Repacholi said.
Voters in the Hunter will head to the polls alongside voters across Australia on Saturday, May 21.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
