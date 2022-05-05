Hunter Valley News
Federal Election

The Labor, Nationals and One Nation candidates for Hunter take part in televised debate

MP
By Mathew Perry
Updated May 9 2022 - 1:39am, first published May 5 2022 - 1:26am
HUNTER: The three Hunter candidates who took part in a televised debate on Wednesday, May 4. (L-R) Labor's Dan Repacholi, Nationals' James Thomson and One Nation's Dale McNamara.

Three of the candidates competing for the seat of Hunter have taken part in a televised debate on Wednesday, May 4, broadcast from Singleton.

MP

