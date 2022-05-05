Kylie Facer, of McCullys Gap in the Upper Hunter, has been announced as joint winner of the 2022 Stroke Foundation President's Achievement Award.
Ms Facer established Little Stroke Warriors in 2017, alongside Dee Banks from Ballarat in Victoria, as a support group for families and survivors of paediatric stroke and said it was "pretty mind-blowing and completely humbling" to win the award.
"We got quite the shock when we found out that we'd been nominated," Ms Facer said.
"There were five of us nominated in the category, Dee and I together and everyone else in there were professors so you sort of think, 'this is a bit of a long shot', but it was very surprising to have been announced as the winners."
Ms Facer said she had initially connected with Ms Banks after their daughters were both diagnosed as having suffered a stroke in utero.
"It was quite scary and bewildering because we didn't know much about stroke and we certainly didn't know that it could happen to a baby, and certainly not a baby that hadn't yet been born," Ms Facer said.
After searching for resources and information on what the future held for her daughter Anika, Ms Facer said there was little she could find in terms of support.
"My husband and I just felt like we were floating out at sea on our own and trying to battle through becoming first-time parents and then having this sort of land in our laps as well," she said.
After reaching out to the Stroke Foundation to see if there was anyone else in the same situation, Ms Facer was connected with Ms Banks and after many late night discussions they set up Little Stroke Warriors to provide better help for families in the same situation.
What initially began as a small group of members has since evolved to a larger support network involving hundreds of parents across Australia, which Ms Facer said was particularly important for regional families seeking help.
"Living up here (in McCullys Gap), we live in a beautiful part of the world but we are a little bit removed from access to support and also access to therapies and ready access to specalists," Ms Facer said.
"So it is really important that we've now got about 600 families that are part of the Little Stroke Warriors support network now, and they are everywhere from the Northern Territory, Western Australia, Tasmania, you name it we've got families there.
"And they all say the same thing, they all thought it was just them and they were sort of by themselves and now they know that's not the case."
Stroke Foundation president, Professor Linda Kristjanson AO, said Ms Facer and Ms Banks had been instrumental in the foundation's development of a suite of hospital resources about childhood stroke to help families navigating their child's diagnosis.
"Kylie and Dee may have thought they were initially setting up a small niche group which would provide support to others, but in effect their selfless work and commitment to improving outcomes for children with stroke has led to so much more," Professor Kristjanson said.
"Their advocacy and commitment to raising awareness of childhood stroke also helped to secure $4m in research funding from Medical Research Future Fund.
"This is a tremendous effort. And of course, they have done all of this while supporting their own daughters through rehabilitation."
The Stroke Foundation said the President's Achievement Award acknowledges people who have made a significant contribution to Stroke Foundation's mission and who have been to improving stroke service in Australia.
The Stroke Awards celebrate those "who go above and beyond to improve the lives of Australians affected by stroke", including stroke survivors, carers, volunteers, fundraisers, health professionals, researchers and members of the community.
There are seven award categories in total: Stroke Warrior, Improving Life after Stroke, Creative, Courage, Fundraiser of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and President's Achievement.
More information on the 2022 awards is available at the Stroke Foundation website.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
