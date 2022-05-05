Hunter Valley News
Kylie Facer receives Stroke Foundation award for co-founding Little Stroke Warriors

MP
By Mathew Perry
Updated May 10 2022 - 1:16am, first published May 5 2022 - 1:00am
WINNERS: McCullys Gap resident Kylie Facer (left) alongside Stroke Foundation president Professor Linda Kristjanson AO (centre) and Dee Banks at the 2022 Stroke Awards. Picture: Stroke Foundation

Kylie Facer, of McCullys Gap in the Upper Hunter, has been announced as joint winner of the 2022 Stroke Foundation President's Achievement Award.

