Candlelight vigils were held across the Upper Hunter on Wednesday, May 4, in an effort to 'shine a light' on domestic violence.
The vigils, held in Muswellbrook, Scone, Murrurundi, Merriwa and Singleton, were organised by Upper Hunter Homeless Support (UHHS) in partnership with local councils and other community groups.
Muswellbrook Councillor De-anne Douglas spoke at the vigil in Muswellbrook of her own experiences as a survivor of childhood domestic violence and said everyone has the right to live free from violence, fear and intimidation.
"Charity begins at home, but sadly so does domestic violence," Ms Douglas said.
"We need to teach our young women and men what healthy and loving relationships are and that it is never okay to treat anyone with less than respect.
"We need to stand strong together as a community to send a powerful message that things need to change. Violence of any form should not be accepted in our modern society, nor should it be locked away as an allowable social norm. We should be better than this."
Ms Douglas said she did not define herself as a victim, but as a survivor of childhood domestic violence and abuse and called on members of the Upper Hunter community to continue to support those still being impacted.
"I am a woman with a powerful story of suffering and survival. I am also a woman healing every day from my past," she said.
"Remember that there is a very good chance you already know somebody in this situation, or will witness it through your family or friends at one time in your life.
"You must be their voice and their way out. You must be their light in the darkness."
Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell also spoke at the vigil in Muswellbrook and said too often domestic violence is hidden in society.
"It often happens behind closed doors and we don't know it's actually happening, and so that's why events like tonight are so important." Mr Layzell said.
"We need to be able to support those who are going through it now."
Mr Layzell said domestic and family violence was a "complex issue", often involving contributing factors such as drug and alcohol use and mental illness.
"There's a number of different that contribute to it, but it's never forgivable and that's what we need to teach the new generation" he said.
"We need to keep remembering those who have been affected and acknowledge that we have this problem in our society."
Marina Lee-Warner from UHHS said the event, which began in 2015, was part of a national effort to remember the victims of domestic and family violence in Australia.
"There are many names that we see in the media which remind us of the grim statistic of family and domestic violence, and that is one woman a week loses her life to domestic and family violence," Ms Lee-Warner said.
"I'd like to dedicate tonight to all those victims of domestic and family violence, not only the ones whose names are recognisable in the media but for all the ones whose names we don't know."
Ms Douglas she wanted members of the community suffering domestic and family violence to know there was support available for them, including men who she said were also impacted.
"I really want people to know that they're not alone, there is support out there," Ms Douglas said.
"It's not just women who suffer from domestic violence, it is men as well. Men don't speak up like they should.
"Obviously the statistics aren't as high (for men), but I think we need to be open and understanding that there are men out there suffering as well and for them to know that it's safe to step forward and to get the support they need."
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
