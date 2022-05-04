Three road projects within the Upper Hunter LGA will receive $2.3 million in funding as part of latest and final round of the NSW government's Safer Roads Program.
Two projects on the Golden Highway will receive funding, with $1.26 million allocated for improvements at Uarbry Road, Cassilis, and $500,000 allocated for "development funding to investigate mitigations of road safety issues" between Singleton and Uarbry.
A further $550,000 has also been allocated for the New England Highway between Muswellbrook and Willow Tree for development funding to investigate mitigating road safety issues.
NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the state government is committed to reducing deaths on regional roads.
"Country people make up about a third of NSW's population but over the past five years deaths on country roads made up 67 per cent of our road toll," Mr Farraway said.
"We are investing $640 million into the Saving Lives on Country Roads Initiative, and since 2018 have committed to delivering 469 projects in regional NSW to help prevent the serious injuries and deaths of country drivers.
"We know people in the bush often have to travel long distances on a regular basis which can result in fatigue, and this initiative specifically targets high risk locations where the risk of run-off-road or head-on crashes are high."
Mr Farraway said the final round of the government's Safer Roads Program will see $89 million invested into funding 24 new regional projects as well as a number of ongoing projects in regional NSW, including projects to improve curve signage, widen shoulders and to implement vehicle activated signage, rumble strips and flexible safety barriers.
"The Safer Roads Program is estimated to prevent about 1500 serious injuries and deaths on NSW roads over 15 years," Mr Farraway said.
The NSW government's Safer Roads Program consists of two initiatives - the Saving Lives on Country Roads Initiative and the Liveable and Safe Urban Communities Initiative.
During 2022/23, the NSW government said $37 million will also be invested into 20 new projects in metropolitan areas through the Liveable and Safe Urban Communities Initiative.
The Safer Roads Program is delivered in partnership with local councils and is funded through the Community Road Safety Fund.
