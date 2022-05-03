CUNNINGHAM 'Jock' Cassels says he's not an emotional person, but Wednesday was a special occasion.
The 98-year-old World War Two veteran was reunited with a Spitfire plane in the Upper Hunter, the type of aircraft he was shot down in as an RAF pilot during the war.
Mr Cassels traveled from western Sydney to Scone's Hunter Warbirds centre to visit the aircraft up close.
The last time Mr Cassels flew a Spitfire was May 31, 1944, when he was shot down by a Messerschmit 109G while performing a routine patrol of the Rome-Anzio area.
After crashing into a lake, Mr Cassels was captured by German soldiers and held as a prisoner of war until 1945 when the prison camp he was held in was liberated by Soviet forces on April 22, 1945.
Following the war Mr Cassels worked as a flight instructor and said of all the aircraft he flew in his lifetime, the Spitfire was one of his favourites.
"It's a famous plane and it's got its own history, we all know what the history of the Battle of Britain is," Mr Cassels said.
Mr Cassels was joined in Scone by his son, Charlie Cassels, as well as his grandson, Charlie Cassels Jr.
Charlie Cassels said his father's visit to Scone had been about two years in the making after he had learned of the Spitfire restoration project.
"When I told dad (about organising the visit to Scone) he sort of went, 'Really?', there was quite a lot of disbelief," he said.
"But the most amazing thing was when we arrived here and they were doing the pleasantries, he just turned around and took off and walked in here and just put his hand on (the Spitfire)."
Charlie Cassels said he could see the instant connection his father had with the aircraft, one he said his father thought he may never see again.
"It was some sort of moment where he just had to connect, because it was priceless, the look on his face," he said.
"It obviously all flooded back to him because... I've never seen a stranger look on his face."
Geoff Zuber, the president of the Spitfire Association which helped organise the visit, said the Hunter Warbirds facility in Scone was one of only two places in Australia where plane enthusiasts could see Spitfires flying regularly.
"Scone is probably as close to the Australian equivalent of the Imperial War Museum in Duxford in England." Mr Zuber said.
"Not only do we have Spitfires here but they've built a (Hawker Hurricane), they've got a Mustang here.
"It is pretty special to have this in Scone."
Charlie Cassels agreed and said he was thankful the Hunter Warbirds were preserving the history of the Spitfire aircraft and the pilots. like his father, who had flown them during World War Two.
"It's just a blessing that these guys are keeping the tradition going (because) it needs to," he said.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
