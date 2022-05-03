Hunter Valley News
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - List

'Incredibly important': Barnaby Joyce says regional media is vital for the community as newspapers face newsprint price shock

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
May 3 2022 - 4:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce acknowledges "the fourth estate are incredibly important" but has stopped short of committing to support regional newspapers with emergency funding.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

Reporter

Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies at the ANU in November 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.