Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News
What's on

What's on: Your guide to events in the Upper Hunter

May 6 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HEAD ALONG: Scone Polo Club will hold its Scone Horse Festival events at the Scone Polo grounds in Gundy from 11am-4pm on May 7 and 8.

Scone Horse Festival

May 5-15: Scone, Lake Glenbawn, Merriwa, Gundy.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.