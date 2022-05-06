May 5-15: Scone, Lake Glenbawn, Merriwa, Gundy.
The festival is back for its 41st anniversary with another jammed-packed program. There will be School Horse Sports, Australian Tentpegging Championships, Scone Horse Festival Parade, Scone Polo Competitions, Scone High School Sports Trivia Night, Yarns Night, Scone Cup Carnival and picnic by the lake and fireworks. Program at: sconehorsefestival.com.au/program.
May 7: White Park, Scone. Time: 8am-11.30pm. Cost: $10 child, $20 adult, $50 family (2A, 3C).
Cowboys and cowgirls from all over Australia compete on prime rodeo stock. Also features market stalls, side shows, food stalls and live band. A junior rodeo will be held on May 6. Tickets: facebook.com/sconecharityrodeo.
May 7: Sobel's Wines, Halls Road, Pokolbin. Time: 9am-2pm.
Held the second and fourth Saturday of the month. The market is a unique outdoor shopping experience with handmade goods made by local Hunter Valley artisans. For future market dates, check out Handmade in the Hunter Markets on Facebook.
May 8: Singleton Showground. Time: 8am-1pm.
Singleton's Monthly Markets are held the second Sunday of each month. Bring your children and your dog along, unwind with a stress-free shopping experience and meet the makers and owners of each little stall.
May 13-14: Scone Race Club. Time: 11am-6pm. Cost: $15 general admission, $10-$20 bus tickets.
One of the biggest country race days on the NSW racing calendar and a half day public holiday in Scone, this year the Scone Cup Carnival will be run over two days. Fashions on the Field will be held Friday, May 13. Tickets: sconeraceclub.com.au/scone-cup-carnival.
June 10-12: Golden Highway, Merriwa and Merriwa Showground.
Merriwa's beloved Festival of the Fleeces will return for its 30th anniversary year on the June long weekend. The popular running of the sheep will be held at noon on Saturday, June 11. The community event generates much needed funds for Westpac Rescue Helicopter and the Merriwa and District Volunteer Rescue Squads. More information: festivalofthefleeces.com.au.
