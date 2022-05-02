Hunter Valley News
Updated

The New England Highway is closed in both directions following a fatal crash north of Muswellbrook

Updated May 2 2022 - 5:16am, first published 3:55am
MUSWELLBROOK: The New England Highway at Muswellbrook. Picture: Mathew Perry

NSW Police have confirmed a man has died following a two-vehicle crash north of Muswellbrook on Monday, May 2.

Local News

