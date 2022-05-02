NSW Police have confirmed a man has died following a two-vehicle crash north of Muswellbrook on Monday, May 2.
Police said at about 12.40pm on Monday, emergency services were called to the New England Highway, about 1km north of Muswellbrook, following reports a utility travelling south and a Pantech truck travelling north had collided near Koolbury Flats Row.
Police said the driver of the utility - a man believed to be aged in his 70s - died at the scene and is yet to be formally identified, while the 36-year-old male driver of the truck was taken to Muswellbrook Hospital for mandatory testing.
A crime scene was established by officers from Hunter Valley Police District who attended the scene.
Police said the New England Highway remains closed in both direction with diversions in place. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
Heavy vehicles are urged to check the Live Traffic NSW website for the latest information: https://www.livetraffic.com.
Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage to come forward and contact Muswellbrook Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Police said a report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
Traffic diversions are in place for vehicles travelling on the New England Highway. For light vehicles the diversions are
Northbound: via Kayuga Road and Blairmore Lane.
Southbound: via Blairmore Lane and Kayuga Rd.
Heavy vehicles are being diverted via Kayuga Road and Dartbrook Road.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area if possible and to allow for extra travel time with diversions expected to remain in place for at least the rest of the day.
