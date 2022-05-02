Hunter Valley News
Water Minister Kevin Anderson rules out Cease to Pump restrictions for farmers on the Hunter and Paterson rivers

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated May 3 2022 - 4:37am, first published May 2 2022 - 12:35am
Good news: Water Minister Kevin Anderson tells Maitland farmers there will be no cease to pump restrictions. Picture: Simone DePeak.

Lower Hunter farmers have won their battle to continue irrigating from the Hunter and Paterson Rivers following a backdown from the state government.

